A management change at the ExxonMobil Baytown Refinery will mean a leadership change at the Baytown Chamber of Commerce, as Refinery Manager Rohan Davis has moved to a new position within the company, leading to his resignation as chamber board chair.
ExxonMobil spokesman Aaron Stryk said Davis became supply chain project lead for the ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company effective June 1. He will be replaced as refinery manager by Shawn M. Kuntz.
