There are a number of closures to be aware of in relation to Grand Parkway construction project.
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday, there will be a single left lane closure on State Highway 99 southbound between Interstate 10 and Kilgore Parkway. The closure will remain in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.