Kiwanis scholarships are a Baytown tradition. This year, Ross S. Sterling High School senior Jimena Ramos received the Tad Patton Key Club Scholarship from the Kiwanis Club of Baytown. From left are Sterling Principal Nathan Chaddick, brother Myriam Ramos, Jimena, father Cesar Ramos and Kiwanian Harvey Oyler. Ramos was one of seven students to earn Kiwanis Club scholarships this year. Other recipients are Asia Polydore (Hyland Center), Rachelle Booker (GCM), Emmanuel Gonzalez (IMPACT), Jai Gershmel (BH), Liliana Perez Villarreal (REL), and Rafael Gutierrez (RSS).
