Tenaris restarts Baytown plant

Tenaris has reactivated its Baytown plant, bringing additional threading and heat treatment capacity for its pipe production. The company was the first major local industrial facility to lose jobs to the COVID-19 pandemic, laying off 223 employees in April 2020.
In March 2021, the company began preparing for re-opening its plant at 2600 Grand Parkway, hiring, training, installing new equipment and performing commissioning work as well as testing systems and processes.
