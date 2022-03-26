Goose Creek Memorial’s Michael Muratalla, 6, races past Barbers Hill’s Martin Navarro-Alvarez Thursday in a Class 5A Region 3 bi-district soccer playoff game. GCM won the contest 1-0. Barbers Hill girls soccer team defeated GCM in the first game of the playoff doubleheader at GCM. See stories on the sports feed on the Sun website. (Baytown Sun photo by Alan Dale)
