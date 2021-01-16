Lee College is offering new, fully online Texas real estate licensing programs and continuing education courses (CEU’s). Completion of the real estate programs prepares students for the Texas state licensing exams and enables them to begin their career as a real estate sales agent, broker, or home inspector.
The real estate licensing programs are being offered through a partnership with The CE Shop, Inc., and cover topics the state deemed essential to practicing real estate in Texas. All programs are available entirely online in a self-paced format and taught by industry experts.
