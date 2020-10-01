A Crime Stoppers tip reporting a deceased infant in a hotel room in the 6800 block of Garth Road Tuesday led to a standoff between the resident of the room and police that lasted about five and a half hours.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said police received the information about the infant about 8 a.m. When patrol officers responded to the report, Dorris said they found the door to the room open and the woman inside appeared to be armed with a long gun of some kind.
