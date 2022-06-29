The suspect in the Thursday morning murder of a Mont Belvieu woman died in an auto-pedestrian collision on Interstate 69 in Harlingen about 6 p.m. Monday.
The man, 42-year-old Osvaldo Rodriguez, did not have identification on him, but Harlingen police identified him through fingerprints as the suspect wanted in the Mont Belvieu homicide, according to a statement from the Harlingen Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.