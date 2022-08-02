The Texas General Land Office (GLO) and multiple partners are set to begin work on the restoration of approximately 17 miles of the McFaddin National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) shoreline in Jefferson and Chambers counties.
The restoration project will span from High Island to Sea Rim State Park and will improve the shoreline by widening its beaches to better accommodate recreation, stabilizing the shoreline against further erosion by planting native species and constructing dunes, as well as protecting its marsh system, which acts as a critical habitat for wildlife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.