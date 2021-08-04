BPD chief finalists talk up experience

The four finalists to be the next Baytown police chief spent the day Monday getting to know members of the department and the community, culminating with a public session at the Community Center in which they introduced themselves then faced questions from individuals in attendance.
They were scheduled for interviews with city administration today. City Manager Rick Davis said he could not provide a timeline for when he will make his recommendation to City Council as to which of the four he wants to see head the police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.