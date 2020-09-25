1. The final weekend of ‘Second Samuel’ kicks off Friday night and ends with a matinee performance Sunday. Tickets are on sale now on the theater website at www.baytownlittletheater.org or by calling 281-424-7617.
Friday and Saturday performances are at 8 p.m. and Sunday performances at 2:30 p.m. at the theater, 2 E. Texas Ave. Seating is very limited due to social distancing measures; only 44 seats are available for each of the six performances. Tickets are $20 each, and online purchase is strongly urged to avoid the need for contact at the box office.
