Fire marshal's office investigating house fire

A house in the 3200 block of Nebraska Street was destroyed by fire early Friday morning, but no injuries were reported. Baytown Fire Department spokeswoman Casey Cook said firefighters responded about 4:30 a.m. to find the single-story home fully involved. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the fire marshal’s office, she said. (Baytown Fire Department photo)
