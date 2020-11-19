A marsh fire in the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge north of High Island, first reported Monday night, had grown to about 2,200 acres by Wednesday when it was about 50% contained.
Tim Cooper, with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said crews from the Fish and Wildlife Service, the National Park Service, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Texas Parks and Wildlife expected to have the blaze under control by the end of the day Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.