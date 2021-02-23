AR’s Entertainment Hub, 4533 Garth Road, celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony held by Baytown Chamber of Commerce Board and Ambassadors. In front row, from left are Michael Jenkins (St. Rep Mayes Middleton), Michelle Bitterly, Aric Boullion (Incoming Board), Owen Boullion, Gary Schmalfeldt (board member), Chairman of the Board Steve DonCarlos, Mayor Brandon Capetillo, Archie Wright – Co-owner of AR’s Entertainment, Rico Torres – Co-owner of AR’s Entertainment, and Rickea Amey, AR’s Entertainment (Sr Event Sales Consultant); and in bacl are Pattye Webb (Ambassador), Gilbert Santana (Board), Councilman & Incoming Board Member Charles Johnson, Charlayne Johnson, Councilwoman Heather Betancourth, City Manager Rick Davis, AR’s Entertainment Contractors, Shane Blackmon, Blackmon Plumbing, and Randy Casey (Ambassador)
