A Baytown-area woman was charged with manslaughter after she allegedly drove past two stopped vehicles and a railroad crossing barrier into the path of an oncoming train in Channelview Thursday, leading to the death of a passenger in her vehicle.
A report from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that 32-year-old Brittinie Green, whose address is listed as the2300 block of Hodges Street in McNair, drove northbound in the southbound lane of the 10500 block of Sheldon Road, bypassing the railroad barrier and cars stopped for it.
