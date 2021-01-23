1

Baytown firefighters extinguish a house fire at East Adoue and 6th Street early Thursday morning. There were no injuries reported and the fire remains under investigation. 

A house in the 600 block of East Adoue was the scene of two fires Wednesday night.

The first blaze was reported about 7 p.m., according to information provide by the Baytown Fire Department. 

