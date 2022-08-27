County Attorney, Ashley Cain Land, announces that on Thursday, August 25, 2022, a Chambers County Jury returned a “guilty” verdict in a Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals, against Lushias Dan-iel Cooper. Mr. Cooper was accused of the Class A Misdemeanor, to which he pled “not guilty”. First Assistant County Attorney Kali Gonzalez successfully prosecuted the case for the State.
The facts at trial showed that on September 11, 2021, Lushias Cooper brought his dog, Blue, to the animal clinic with complaints that the dog was not eating. At the time that the dog pre-sented to the vet, he was in very poor health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.