The Texas Recreation and Parks Society’s Park Professional of the Year was awarded to the City of Baytown’s Construction Crew leader Tony Sorola. From left are Cliff Hatch, Assistant Director Parks and Recreation Department, Sorola, and Scott Johnson, Director Parks and Recreation Department.
The Texas Recreation and Parks Society’s Park Professional of the Year award for 2020 was awarded to the City of Baytown’s Construction Crew leader Tony Sorola. Sorola was selected out of the many park’s professionals by the Texas Recreation and Parks Society East Region.
This award recognizes Sorola for his exemplary advancement of the parks and recreation profession in Baytown and his outstanding contributions to the Baytown Parks and Recreation department and community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.