The Baytown Republican Women held a ‘Baytown Trump Train’ event Saturday that met up at the San Jacinto Mall parking lot and the route went from Garth and North Main. Approximately four dozen vehicles took part in the event. Early voting for the Nov. 3 election starts Tuesday and runs through Oct. 30. The Baytown Branch for early voting is at the Lee College Wellness Center Gymnasium, 550 Lee Drive, Baytown. The Baytown branch in Chambers County is at Justice of the Peace, Pct. 6 Courtroom, Cedar Bayou Community Building, 7711 State Highway 146, Baytown.
