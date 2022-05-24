The Lynchburg Ferry will get a new operations building and possibly other improvements, thanks to a grant from the Federal Highway Administration Ferry Boat Program.
A spokeswoman for the Harris County Toll Road Authority, which operates the ferry, said design work will be completed this summer with advertising for bids to follow.
The full scope of repairs will be determined with a facility assessment in the fall, spokeswoman Patti Evans said. That assessment also will look at potential needs for the ferryboats and approach ramps.
Documentation from the Houston-Galveston Area Council indicates a project cost of $3.3 million.
Major work was completed on the ferry and approaches about a year ago, closing the operation from February 2020, through April 2021.
The ferry crosses the ship channel, connecting Lynchburg to the San Jacinto Battleground. It operates 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Nathaniel Lynch first started operating a ferry at the site about 1824, according to the Texas Historical Association, before the Texas Revolution. Harris County has operated it since 1888. The ferry is free but has been managed by the toll road authority since 2020.
