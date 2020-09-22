The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting near Highlands.
Thomas Gilliland, HCSO spokesman, said District 3 patrol deputies responded to a call of a possible shooting at 9:43 p.m. Sunday in the 7500 block of Harlem Street. Gilliland added once deputies arrived, they found a man dead in a ditch from multiple gunshots.
