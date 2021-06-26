Baytown Sun Publisher Carol Skewes presents a $2,500 Walls Foundation grant to the Baytown United Way. From left are Kaci Peña, Lori Rumfield, Traci Dillard, Skewes, United way CEO Melissa Reabold, Bethany Stinnett and Brittany Rodriquez.
Baytown Sun Publisher Carol Skewes presents a $2500 Walls Foundation grant to Ron Parker of Baytown Meals on Wheels and a $2500 Walls Foundation grant to Sandy Denson of Baytown Habitat for Humanity.
Sun Publisher Carol Skewes presents a $2,500 check to Gladys Pryor, Executive Director of Love Network.
The Baytown Sun directed $10,000 this week to four local charities: United Way of Greater Baytown and Chambers County, Baytown Habitat for Humanity, Baytown Meals on Wheels, and Love Network, to help these organizations further their respective missions in the community.
The gift came via the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation, which allows publishers at all Southern Newspapers-owned papers to choose non-profits to receive funds each year.
