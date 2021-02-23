Cedar Bayou Junior School, pictured, and Crockett Elementary, were among the Goose Creek CISD schools that experienced damage as a result of the recent winter storm. Nearly all 28 schools had damage, but the Operations staff, under the direction of Dr. Anthony Price, worked long hours to make repairs. Goose Creek CISD schools were closed Monday. Repairs continued throughout the day.
Photos by Susan Passmore
