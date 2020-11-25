A 28-year-old Galveston man was charged with murder Tuesday in the death of a man found dead along Interstate 10 in Wallisville Monday.
Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said that Renard Luther Allen was charged in the death of Ahmad Epps.
