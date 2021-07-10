The Baytown Parks and Recreation Department had plenty of floats enter the July 4th parade and from that contingent came plenty of top showings. The department announced the winners with just over a dozen taking home top honors.
Winners included Carl Chaffin (Best Antique/Classic Car 1950-1970), Deondre Kidd Cardenas (Best Antique/Classic Car pre 1949), the Clothing Exchange (Best Business), Gulf Coast Friends of NRA (Best Club), Caban Industrial Group LLC (Best Company), St. James House (Best Decorated), James Moss (Best Firetruck), Shriners (Best Motorcycle), Old School Racing (Best Novelty Vehicle), Highlands 4H (Best Organization), Star Studded Squad (Best Performance), Dirty Bay BMX Riders (Best Riders), VFW Post 912 (Best Walking Group), MOMS Club Baytown (Judges Choice) and Baytown Police Department (City Department).
