The Anahuac ISD has approved school board goals for student achievement, college career readiness, personnel, culture, operations long range planning, and technology according to superintendent Dennis Wagner.
“The thing that is big about this is that each of these goals really drive each other,” Wagner said. “When you recruit it helps shows them what we look like and what to get excited about. Also, when you upgrade your facilities it inspires and motivates people from students, teachers and staff to move into your community. A school reflects your community. People want to know what your district is doing to make your district an A-rated district and we are one right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.