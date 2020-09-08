Craig Strange, a 39-year-old resident of Baytown, was identified as the man struck by a motor vehicle on State Highway 73 Saturday night according to the Department of Public Safety release.
Strange had been driving a Lexus traveling eastbound in Jefferson County when the vehicle traveled off the road and crashed approximately one mile west of Englin Road. Strange got out of the vehicle, walked to the roadway and was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by a 31-year-old Beaumont man who was not injured in the crash.
