Road closures along I-10 in Chambers County near the Grand Parkway will continue into the weekend.
There is a left lane closure on State Highway 99 eastbound and westbound east and west of Fisher Road through Saturday. There is also a right shoulder closure on State Highway 99 southbound just south of FM 565 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday. In terms of ongoing closures, the U-Turn is closed at State Highway 99 westbound at Business 146 eastbound. The eastbound and westbound State Highway U-turns are closed at FM 1405. The U-Turns at State Highway 99 eastbound between FM 1405 and Fisher Road are closed. Also closed is the Wismer Drive between Business 146 eastbound and westbound.
