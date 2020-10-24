Becky Michael of Enterprise Products speaks to guests of the Baytown Chamber of Commerce Industrial Leads seminar October 22 at the Baytown Community Center. Not pictured are Paul O’Reilly and David Kakoma of Enterprise who also presented.
Some of the largest companies in the nation have operations in and around Baytown. Ensuring that local businesses have the opportunity to do business with them is one of the tasks the Baytown Chambers of Commerce takes on through events like the Industrial Leads Seminar held Thursday.
This time around it was Enterprise Products that spoke to about 70 attendees about what goods and services the company purchases at the local level and how small businesses can make the connections needed to be considered as a contractor or vendor.
