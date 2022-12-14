When you drive up to the home of Janelle Grissom Diaz and Andrew Diaz in Country Club and see the beautiful lights around the front entrance, you know you’ll be getting a real treat once you enter.
The couple has been collecting Christmas décor together for 13 years. They have Santas from around the world, salt and pepper shakers, creamers and sugar bowls, carousels, nutcrackers, villages, trains and the list goes on and on… just as the decorations that adorn every room of their home.
