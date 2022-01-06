Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Baytown firefighters responded to a house fire at 532 Stimson. The homeowner was apparently using his stove to heat the home when the wall caught fire and flames traveled to the attic, resulting in a total loss of the home.
