The project to deepen and widen the Houston Ship Channel, an effort that has been in the works for more than seven years, got a major boost in the final hours of the Trump administration as the project was granted “new start” status, allowing work to begin on the multi-year project which is planned to increase capacity, safety and environmental sustainability.
Funding for the project was approved less than a month earlier in the Water Resources Development Act. While WRDA approved the project, the new start designation was necessary to start releasing funds.
