Chambers County residents that have grown accustomed to traveling across Turtle Bayou Bridge will need to find an alternative route throughout the month of October.
The Texas Department of Transportation announced there will be repair work near the bridge which will shut down FM 565 as well as the bridge. Sarah Dupre, TxDOT spokeswoman, said portions of the embankment were washed out due to recent flooding. While the bridge itself is in good shape, the issue necessitated unplanned repair work on the road nearby.
