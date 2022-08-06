The Baytown Municipal Development District has approved a $40,000 Business Improvement Grant for Grind and Rise, Inc. so they can fund enhancements for an indoor-batting cage business on North Main. Grind and Rise, dba D-Bat Softball and Baseball Academy, will use the funds for various improvements at 5548 North Main Unit A-1. The MDD recently approved raising the funding amount for the grants from $20,000 to $40,000.
The applicants intend to use the funds to bring the building up to code and set up a facility inside with nine batting cages.
