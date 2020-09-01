Members of the Baytown Professional Firefighters Association made their way to Lake Charles Sunday and Monday, assisting firefighters there who had suffered damage to their homes when Hurricane Laura hit.
Dallas Webb, president of Baytown Firefighters Local 1173 said, “After getting help from droves of firefighters all across the state and country in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, the least we could do was respond in kind to those firefighters affected by Hurricane Laura in Southeast Texas and Louisiana. The fire service is one big family—we take care of one another. I’m proud of all the hard work our members have put inn this past week.”
