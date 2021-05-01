The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Bay Area invites the community to rally together as part of the May 14 Survivor Parade and Drive Thru Luminaria Celebration at Houston Raceway Park to help save lives from cancer.
“It is time to rally the Bay Area together in the fight against cancer and make a difference,” said Amy Abell, ACS senior development manager. “We envision a future where we no longer live with the threat of cancer. Unfortunately, that future is at risk and there is a mission urgency since COVID-19 forced the postponement of fundraising activities this past year. We want you to help us give hope the advantage for the future to be cancer free.”
