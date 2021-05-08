The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Bay Area invites the community to rally together as part of the May 14 Survivor Parade and Drive Thru Luminaria Celebration at Houston Raceway Park to help save lives from cancer.
Community cancer survivors are invited to Houston Raceway Park at 6:30 p.m. on May 14 to decorate their cars and demonstrate their purple Relay For Life passion.Shirt and swag bags will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis to survivor. After the survivors parade the luminaria route, members of the community will be welcomed to drive the parade route to celebrate, honor and remember those with cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.