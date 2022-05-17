Baytown Postmaster Earl Schutt, center, receives a proclamation from Mayor Brandon Capetillo recognizing the Stamp Out Hunger food drive. Organizers included letter carriers, from left, Robert Rivera, Natasha Wooley-Gee and Lupe Rivera.
In addition to their usual cargo of letters and packages, Baytown mail carriers collected nearly 15,000 pounds of nonperishable food Saturday to help stock local food pantries.
Twenty postal trucks arrived in convoy Monday morning at the United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County and transferred the collected food to trucks and vans from area food pantries that help feed people in need.
