Current pre-kindergarten students who will qualify for kindergarten fall 2021 may be eligible for the kinder Dual Language Two-Way Program. Benefits include high levels of academic achievement and literacy in both languages, increased cultural sensitivity and empathy, increased confidence and self-esteemy.
Interested parents must attend a virtual meeting either today from 5:30-6:30 p.m. or Feb. 25 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. To confirm the meeting time and date, parents must call the Bilingual/ESL Department at 281-707-3372 or email pilar.morenorecio@gccisd.net or teresita.torres@gccisd.net. Parents whose students are tested and qualify will be asked to sign a commitment for students to remain in the program during their elementary years and potentially beyond elementary school.
