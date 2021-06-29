Houston Methodist Baytown nursing program honored

Houston Methodist Baytown staff celebrate the announcement of Magnet re-designation. “Magnet recognition is a tremendous honor and reflects our commitment to delivering the highest quality of care to our community,” said Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital CEO David Bernard. From left are Laurie Terry, administrative director; Dr. Alexis Rose, Magnet Program analyst; Dr. Kathy Arthurs, Magnet Program director; Becky Chalupa, CNO; Jennifer Vera, assistant CNO; Adrienne Joseph, chief operating officer; Dr. Shawn Tittle, CMO.
Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital attained Magnet recognition again, a testament to its continued dedication to excellence in nursing practice.
The Baytown hospital first earned Magnet recognition in 2016. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program distinguishes health care organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence. This recognition is the highest national honor for professional nursing practice.
