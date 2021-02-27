The Goose Creek Memorial basketball team captured its first win in the area round of the playoffs in a 77-72 Region 3 playoff win Thursday nighr over Houston Northside. Dariyus Woodson, right, embraced by a teammate, hit six straight free throws down the stretch to ice the win. The Patriots will look to extend their history-making run when they square off against Crosby at 4 p.m. Saturday in Barnett Fieldhouse in Houston. See sports for more about GCM’s playoff success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.