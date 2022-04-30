Site work is underway for a new retail development at the intersection of Interstate 10 and state Highway 146, across from Chambers Town Center.
Construction of buildings is expected to start in the first quarter of 2023.
Updated: April 30, 2022 @ 1:21 am
