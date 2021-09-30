With school board members, administrators, students and community members on hand, Goose Creek CISD hosted ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for Edward Franklin “E.F.” Green Junior School on Wednesday. The 192,000 square foot, two-story building, located at 5737 E. Wallisville Road, is home to 1,100 students. Green was the first Black educator to become a district-level administrator. Former principal at Carver High School, he served as deputy superintendent for curriculum and guidance, retiring after 48 years in education. This campus is one of several new facilities built by funds from the $335 million bond, which was approved by taxpayers in 2019. Look for more coverage in Sunday’s Sun. (Photo by Matt Hollis)
