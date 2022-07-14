ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions president tours Baytown complex

Leaders of the ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions team were joined by Baytown Olefins Plant Site Manager Kate Lightfoot and Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo at the site of a planned hydrogen production and carbon capture facility in Baytown. From left are Matt Reeves, senior technical adviser; Lightfoot; Capetillo; Dan Ammann, president; Ed Graham, vice president, ventures; and Michael Bey, ventures executive for hydrogen, North America.
ExxonMobil provided area media and Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo an opportunity to meet Dan Ammann, president of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions.
Ammann took on the role leading the corporation’s efforts in reduced-carbon energy sources following the recent retirement of Joe Blommaert. In a break from ExxonMobil’s usual pattern of promoting from within, Ammann came to the company from Cruise, an autonomous vehicle company majority owned by General Motors. He had previously been with General Motors.
