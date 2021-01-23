1

The Baytown Fire Department responded to a major accident involving an 18-wheeler collision with a concrete and steel column on Spur 330 Thursday. All outbound lanes of Spur 330 were shut down for several hours while crews cleaned the accident scene, snarling traffic for hours. 

A large tanker truck containing hazardous materials crashed into a freeway exit sign about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, snarling traffic on westbound Spur 330 for hours.

A statement from the Baytown Fire Department said the crash, near Rollingbrook Drive, scattered debris across the roadway when the cab of the truck separated from the frame.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.