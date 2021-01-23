The Baytown Fire Department responded to a major accident involving an 18-wheeler collision with a concrete and steel column on Spur 330 Thursday. All outbound lanes of Spur 330 were shut down for several hours while crews cleaned the accident scene, snarling traffic for hours.
