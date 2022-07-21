The City of Baytown has announced that Rick Davis, who has served as city manager since May 2015, will depart at the end of the year.
“The time is coming for me to turn a page and pay attention to some other life needs and opportunities,” Davis said. “It becomes apparent to all of us at some point that the citizens can and should benefit from a newness of perspective and approach. Change is always difficult, but it is at the same time essential if we are to continue evolving into the kind of Baytown you and I know we can become.”
