Baytown pastor raises $15K for pregnancy resource center

Pastor Kevin Kleinhenz of the Living Hope Church used his time in the Ironman Triathlon held in Tennessee to get people to donate a total of $15,000 to the Baytown Pregnancy Resource Center. From left are board vice president Jared Lee; Maegan Machala, the center’s director; the center’s executive director Gail Duhon; Kleinhenz; board president Denise Pratt; and Melanie Wingate, board member. (Sun photo by Matt Hollis)
Pastor Kevin Kleinhenz of the Living Hope Church in Baytown used his participation in an Ironman Triathlon to help raise funds for the Baytown Pregnancy Resource Center.
Kleinhenz successfully completed the 144-plus-mile Ironman Triathlon held in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The triathlon consisted of a 2.4-mile swim in the Tennessee River followed by a 116-mile bike ride. He finished with a 26.2-mile run.
