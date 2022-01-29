A 29-year-old Lufkin man died Wednesday night after jumping from the Fred Hartman Bridge onto a grassy area on the east side of the ship channel.
Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office Chief Deputy Jason Finnen said his office was notified at 6:12 p.m. by both Baytown and La Porte police departments that they had received re-ports of a man threatening to jump from the bridge.
