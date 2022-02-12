pb

An officer conducting traffic at the scene of a traffic accident at the Thompson Road exit of Interstate 10 was flagged down about 9 p.m. Wednesday by a woman who said her vehicle had been rammed by a gray SUV, which was still in the area.

Police spokesman Sgt. John Butler said the woman pointed the SUV out to the officer and he pursued it. Rather than stopping, the driver of the SUV evaded, driving onto the raised median to pass congested traffic.

