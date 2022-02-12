Rain showers this morning with increasing winds and cloudy skies during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 57F with temps falling to near 45. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
An officer conducting traffic at the scene of a traffic accident at the Thompson Road exit of Interstate 10 was flagged down about 9 p.m. Wednesday by a woman who said her vehicle had been rammed by a gray SUV, which was still in the area.
Police spokesman Sgt. John Butler said the woman pointed the SUV out to the officer and he pursued it. Rather than stopping, the driver of the SUV evaded, driving onto the raised median to pass congested traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.