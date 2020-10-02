1 The Mont Belvieu Farmers Market is this weekend from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in City Park. Vendors will be on-hand with quality, fresh, locally-grown agriculture products and homemade goods to snack on. There will also be custom crafts available as well. City Park is located at 10900 Eagle Drive.
2 Get out and dance Saturday night at the Houston Raceway Park Powered by Pennzoil. Sullivan King and Kai Waichi’s No Parking on the Dancefloor tour will make its stop in Houston at the park. The event starts at 7 p.m. with tickets available at noparkingparty.com. The raceway is located at 2525 South FM 565.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.